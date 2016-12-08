Officers injured in pursuit

Two Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators were injured Thursday morning in a pursuit that started in northern Wise County and ended in a foot chase on U.S. Business 81/287 south of Eagle Stadium .

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said investigators James Mayo and Mike Neagle attempted to serve a parole violation warrant on David Armstrong when Armstrong fled in a green Kia car. The two pursued him southbound on U.S. 81/287 to a point just south of Thompson Street in Decatur but were forced to dodge a spike strip laid out by officers ahead of the chase. The investigators drove into the median and collided with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper driving an unmarked sedan across the median to join the pursuit.

The pickup flipped and landed on its side, trapping Mayo and Neagle . They were extricated and taken to Wise Health System in Decatur with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect continued on the highway turning onto U.S. Business 81/287. He stopped just south of Eagle Stadium and fled on foot. After a short chase he was caught and arrested. There was a female passenger in the car.