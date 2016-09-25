Missing women found in Grasslands

Two women who got lost Saturday night in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands were located just before 9 Sunday morning.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Deborah Maxon and Kathy Erickson rode horses from Maxon’s home nearby to the equestrian trails in the Grasslands around 6 p.m. Saturday. Akin said family members notified authorities around 10:30 Saturday night when the two did not return home.

“They’d gotten turned around in there after dark,” Akin said.

Emergency crews, including Alvord Fire Department, Wise County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Texas Game Warden, searched the area until storms moved in around 2 a.m. Firefighters stationed overnight at the TADRA Point trailhead southwest of Cottonwood Lake and resumed searching at first light.

Akin said Erickson was able to ride out and meet members of the search party on a trail about one mile south of the trailhead Sunday morning. Medics were called to their location and transported Maxon to Wise Health System in Decatur for symptoms of dehydration.

The LBJ National Grasslands consists of more than 20,250 acres of land and includes nearly 75 miles of multi-use trails.