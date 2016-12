A man was killed Thursday afternoon when his S-10 Chevrolet pickup was struck by an Airgas truck on Farm Road 455 at the Wise/Cooke County line.

A Department of Public Safety trooper said the pickup was traveling southbound on 455 about 12:15 p.m. when it was struck by the Airgas truck turning left onto County Road 2845 from the northbound lane.

The driver of the pickup was killed instantly. The driver of the Airgas truck was uninjured.

More information will be posted as it’s available.