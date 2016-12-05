Home destroyed in fire

A two-story home in the 700 block of West State Street in Alvord was destroyed by a fire just after 3 Monday afternoon.

Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Whittle said he responded after noticing smoke coming from the home, which is located about two blocks southwest of Alvord Elementary School. No occupants were home at the time of the blaze. Alvord, Chico, and Decatur fire departments and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.

The home has been owned by Chad and Tiffany Davis since 2006. The family has has three children, all under the age of 12. Bystanders pulled the family’s two dogs to safety.

The home is insured and Red Cross is assisting the family.