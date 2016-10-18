Fire destroys apartments

Two of the three buildings that make up the Harbor Inn apartment complex in Runaway Bay were destroyed by a large fire around 4 Tuesday afternoon.

The complex is located on the south side of U.S. 380 immediately west of the Lake Bridgeport bridge.

According to the Runaway Bay Police Department, no one lives in the complex or was injured in the blaze. Wise County EMS stationed at the scene to provide heat rehab to emergency crews as needed.

Runaway Bay police officers on scene advised residents at The Lodge condominiums next door to pack their belongings in case an evacuation was necessary.

Runaway Bay, Lake Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Boonesville and Salt Creek Fire Departments responded to the scene.