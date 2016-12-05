1 injured in wreck

One man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord Monday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson said a white Toyota pickup was southbound on U.S. 81/287 just before 2:45 p.m. when a box truck driven by Geraldo Palacios, 26, of Irving crossed in front of it at the County Road 1591 intersection. The pickup struck the truck broadside at its rear wheels, suffering major damage and leaving the driver trapped.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released. He was taken via ground ambulance an area hospital.

Wise County EMS, Alvord Fire Department and DPS Troopers responded to the scene.