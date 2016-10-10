By Tanya Davis | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Meat and poultry can be valuable sources of protein and other important nutrients, but they can also be sources of unhealthy saturated fat. And meat and poultry with more fat tend to be tastier – something chefs know, which is why they often use higher fat cuts of meat and poultry in their recipes.

But before you copy their recipes, consider this: with a few simple tricks and tips, you can have tasty and healthy entres. Learn how to choose the healthiest selections of meat and poultry and how to prepare them using low-fat methods. With these tips, you can reduce the fat even in higher-fat, marbled cuts.

Look for lean cuts. Certain cuts of meat and poultry are lower in fat. Lean cuts of beef include round, chuck, sirloin and tenderloin. Lean pork or lamb includes tenderloin, loin chops and leg. The leanest poultry is white meat from the breast with no skin.

Check percentages. When buying ground beef, look for packages with the highest percentage of lean meat – 90 percent or higher.

Watch the ground. Ground poultry can have as much fat as ground beef has, or more, because it often includes dark meat and skin. To make the leanest choice, choose ground breast meat or look for 90 percent lean ground chicken or turkey.

Be selective. Choose beef that is labeled “Choice” or “Select” instead of “Prime,” which usually has more fat. If you can’t resist the higher fat cuts, use them as an occasional indulgence rather than a regular option.

Trim the fat. Cut off any visible, solid fat from meat and poultry. This includes the skin on poultry. When roasting chicken or turkey, it’s OK to leave on the skin for cooking, but remove the skin and the fat underneath before eating. Also, remove any remaining visible fat from pork and beef before eating.

Use marinades. Marinades tenderize meat and keep it moist while cooking. They can also enhance flavor that may otherwise be lost when you trim fat. Choose low-fat marinades, such as mixtures of herbs or spices with wine, soy sauce or citrus juice.

Go low. Low-fat cooking methods include grilling, broiling, roasting, saut ing and baking. Cooking melts away much of the fat in meat and poultry. So when you cook meat or poultry in your oven, be sure to put it on a rack on a baking pan so that the fat drips away.

Skim ahead. Make dishes in which you cook the meat in liquid, such as soups and stews, a day or two in advance and then refrigerate. As the dish chills, the fat hardens on the top, and you can easily skim it off.

Drain the fat. After cooking ground meat, drain the fat from the pan.

Watch serving sizes. Reducing your portion size reduces your fat and cholesterol intake. Choose 3 ounces (85 grams) of meat. That’s about the size of a deck of cards. Three ounces also equals half of a boneless, skinless chicken breast, or one skinless chicken leg with thigh, or two thin slices of lean roast beef.

Try this modified recipe for beef goulash. It is a staple dish in our household.

HEALTHIER BEEF GOULASH

1 pound 93 percent lean ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

bell pepper, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

cup shredded carrots

10 ounces frozen corn

1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 10-ounce can tomatoes and green chilies

1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

2 cups whole grain elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

Brown ground beef and drain off any fat and set beef aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add bell pepper and onion. Saut for 2 minutes.

Add mushrooms and corn and continue saut ing for 1 minute.

Add carrots to the skillet and saut for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add beef, cooked macaroni, tomatoes, green chilies and tomato sauce to saut ed vegetables.

Simmer about 15-20 minutes.

Great with corn bread.

Nutritional information per serving: 380 calories; 9 g total fat (2 g saturated); 60 mg cholesterol; 390 mg sodium; 50 g total carbohydrate; 8 g fiber; 31 g protein.

Tanya Davis is a Wise County Extension agent.