Is it done yet?

By Tanya Davis | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

September is National Food Safety Education Month, so what better time to focus on the concept for ensuring the safety of your food?

Everyone is at risk for foodborne illness. One effective way to prevent illness is to use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of meat, poultry and egg dishes. Using a food thermometer not only keeps your family safe from harmful food bacteria, but it also helps you to avoid overcooking, giving you a safe and flavorful meal.

“Doneness” refers to when a food is cooked to a desired state and indicates the sensory aspects of foods such as texture, appearance and juiciness. This is unlike the temperatures required for safety.

To be safe, these foods must be cooked to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any harmful microorganisms that may be in the food.

The following are the USDA recommended safe minimum internal temperatures:

Cook all raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops and roasts to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees as measured with a food thermometer before removing meat from the heat source. For safety and quality, allow meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving or consuming. For reasons of personal preference, consumers may choose to cook meat to higher temperatures.

Cook all raw ground beef, pork, lamb and veal to an internal temperature of 160 degrees as measured with a food thermometer.

Cook all poultry to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer.

Food thermometers come in several types and styles and vary in level of technology and price. A very simple, easy-to-use thermometer is the Instant Read Bimetallic-coil Thermometers, which measure the temperature of a food in about 15 to 20 seconds. It is not designed to remain in the food while it’s cooking in the oven but should be used near the end of the estimated cooking time to check for final cooking temperatures. To prevent overcooking, check the temperature before the food is expected to finish cooking.

For accurate temperature measurement, the probe of the bimetallic-coil thermometer must be inserted the full length of the sensing area (usually 2 to 3 inches). If measuring the temperature of a thin food, such as a hamburger patty or boneless chicken breast, the probe should be inserted through the side of the food so that the entire sensing area is positioned through the center of the food. Most models should be calibrated regularly to check for accuracy. Check the manufacturer’s instructions.

Most likely the instructions will suggest either the ice water or boiling water method. Many food thermometers have a calibration nut under the dial that can be adjusted. My suggestion is to utilize the ice water method.

To use the ice water method, fill a large glass with finely crushed ice. Add clean tap water to the top of the ice and stir well. Immerse the food thermometer stem a minimum of 2 inches into the mixture, touching neither the sides nor the bottom of the glass. Wait a minimum of 30 seconds before adjusting. (For ease in handling, the stem of the food thermometer can be placed through the clip section of the stem sheath and, holding the sheath horizontally, lowered into the water.) Without removing the stem from the ice, hold the adjusting nut under the head of the thermometer with a suitable tool and turn the head so the pointer reads 32 degrees.

Tanya Davis is a Wise County Extension agent.