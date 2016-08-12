Extension office offers two food management courses

By Tanya Davis | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Two classes pertaining to food safety will be offered by the Wise County Extension office during the month of September.

The Food Protection Management Training Program seeks to reduce the risk of food borne illness. Food service managers can attend a one-day certification training on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (training) followed by the state exam at the Wise County Extension office in Decatur. The registration fee of $115 includes course book and ServeSafe exam. Registration deadline is Sept. 16 and is limited to the first 15 paid participants.

Food service employees and those who operate a cottage food business can attend a two-hour food handler’s class on Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wise County Extension office in Decatur to learn more about good personal hygiene, cross contamination and time and temperature abuse. The registration fee is $20 and covers course materials and an official food handler card.

For questions concerning these classes please call 940-627-3341 or come by Texas A&M AgriLIfe Extension’s Wise County Office, 206 S. State St. in Decatur. The class is taught in English, but Spanish handouts are available if requested in advance.

The Food Protection Management (FPM) Training Program is brought to you by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the County Commissioners Court Cooperating.

Tanya Davis is a Wise County Extension agent.