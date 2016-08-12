Extension Education Club attends state conference

By Tanya Davis | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Wise County Extension Education Clubs were represented by Linda Hood, Janice Millican, Bobbie Ashley and Dixie Range of the Greenwood Extension Education Club at the annual Texas Extension Education Association (TEEA) state convention in Plano Sept. 13-14.

“Spread your Wings and Fly” was the theme of the two-day conference. A highlight of the conference was featured speaker, Don Newbury, a favorite Texas humorist.

The Greenwood Club was named as District 3’s Outstanding County during the Honor Roll of Counties report. The Honor Roll of Counties reflects the volunteer work that clubs have done in their community service projects during the past year.

Wise County Extension Education members also have representation on the State Board with Dixie Range as the District 3 director. Dixie serves as the link between the 24 District 3 counties, the State TEEA Board and AgriLife Extension.

TEEA members also attended workshops, education programs and AgriLife programs that will be shared with TEEA Clubs and counties. The group’s mission is to work with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs, leadership development and community service.

The new year for Extension Education clubs begins soon, and new members are welcome. Clubs currently formed are in the community of Greenwood. As an EE member you make new friends and participate in fun, fellowship and educational programs.

The first activity for the new TEEA year is the Greenwood Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Everyone is invited to enjoy a parade beginning at 10 a.m. Immediately following the parade arts and craft booths will be open. Featured activities will be children’s train rides, food and game booths and door prizes.

Booth space is available for $10 by contacting Gerry Galloway at 940-466-7997 or Linda Hood at 940-627-7597.

For those unsure of finding Greenwood, it is a short, scenic drive out of Decatur on Farm Road 51 North for 10 miles to Farm Road 1204. Then turn left and travel approximately five miles into the community of Greenwood.

Tanya Davis is a Wise County Extension agent.