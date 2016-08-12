By Gerry Lewis | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

“We will not forget” – that phrase came up again over the past couple of weeks.

Special gatherings, memorial services and first-responder recognitions were held all over the country.

The pastor at the church I attended on Sunday preached a powerful sermon on living in a 9/11 world. It is hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Sept. 11, 2001.

“Nine Eleven” is part of our country’s vernacular. It truly has become a day that will live in infamy.

I remember telling my church family about two weeks after the event that I believed that Sept. 11, 2011 would be for this generation what Dec. 7, 1941 was for the previous generation. Those whose lives and perspectives were forever altered by Pearl Harbor rolled their eyes and shook their heads, but I think the ensuing years have given some validity to my words.

When I began seeing the “We will not forget” posts a few days ago, I was struck with my own risky thought. What is it exactly that we are not supposed to forget?

Honestly, there are some things about that day and the days following that I would give anything to forget. I wish I could erase my mental pictures and videos of planes crashing into buildings, people jumping out of windows, buildings collapsing. I wish I could forget the political opportunism of those who used tragedy to further their own agenda. I wish I could forget the ugliness of those who portrayed all Muslims as anti-American followers of Osama bin Laden and all persons of Middle Eastern descent as potential terrorists. As a Baptist, I don’t want to be identified with those nut-jobs from Westboro “Baptist Church” in Topeka, Kan. And I suspect that many Muslims feel the same way about being painted with the broad brush of ISIS.

So, what do I want to be sure I never forget?

I want never to forget how our leaders initially set aside political differences and came together in solidarity. For a few precious hours, we were not Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians or whatever … we were Americans. Making sure our commemorations always include the words, “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” will help us never forget.

I want never to forget that there are heroes who risk their lives every day to protect us. Firefighters are being called out daily. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel are every bit as vital to our daily lives as those first responders who were called to Ground Zero. And certainly we don’t want to forget the members of our military in harm’s way throughout the world. Making sure that our commemorations always include recognition of these heroes will help us never forget.

I want to be sure that I never forget that our security is not ultimately in our hands. Psalm 20:7 says, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.” Not every commemoration is in a setting where that can be acknowledged out loud. But those of us who know how much our lives matters to Him can make our daily lives a reaffirmation of that reality.

May we never, ever forget.

Dr. Gerry Lewis, author, blogger, church consultant and leadership coach, serves as executive director of the Harvest Baptist Association in Decatur.