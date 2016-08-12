Trees often capable of healing on their own

By Neil Sperry | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Dear Neil: We have several very old post oak trees on our property. One was recently hit by lightning that blew off a 4-inch strip of bark from top to bottom. We’ve had other trees destroyed in past years. We lost them, but the damage then was much worse. What can we do for this one?

Trees can often heal themselves if we try not to do too much for them. That would be especially true for “grumpy” post oaks that tend to dislike human invasion.

Be careful climbing with a ladder resting against it, but if you can do so, use a utility knife to remove any loose bark. Leave any wounds open to heal on their own. Use no pruning sealant, since they slow healing. Don’t do any extra watering or feeding. (Post oaks don’t like that.) Best advice of all: get a certified arborist out to look at it.

Dear Neil: Bermudagrass is invading my St. Augustine. I think it’s blowing in from the neighbor’s lawn and taking over the brown areas. What can I do to preserve the St. Augustine? Is bermuda a better option, and should I just let it take over?

Let me begin with something I’ve seen all of my life: If you examine a square yard of the best St. Augustine sod in Texas, odds are very high that you will find a few pieces of bermuda growing in it. Should the St. Augustine falter, the bermuda is very eager to take over in its place.

Your photo looks like the brown area suffered chinch bug damage in July and August (very common this summer). They do not bother bermuda nearly as much as they hit St. Augustine. The yellowed grass looks like it might be impacted by gray leaf spot. That’s a fungal disease that is accelerated when we apply nitrogen fertilizer during the summer. It resembles iron deficiency, but you’ll find gray-brown, diamond-shaped lesions on the blades and even on the runners.

My suggestion if you want St. Augustine would be to learn the common problems that you may encounter and when they might show up, then step to your lawn’s defense if you begin to see them. Chinch bugs will return to the same hot, sunny part of your landscape each summer, so have an approved insecticide ready next year. Avoid gray leaf spot by not fertilizing between early June and early September. The grass will do just fine.

Dear Neil: I have a Chinese pistachio tree that is about 15 years old. It has grown well, but this year it failed to leaf out well. However, it has produced many clusters of berries. Why so many berries and so few leaves?

When a peach or pistachio (or other) tree produces more fruit than usual, that often suggests that it is not doing well. It’s a “survival of the species” kind of thing. In the case of peaches, it is usually due to peach tree borers in the trunk.

The problem with pistachios isn’t that clear-cut. There could be decay in the trunk, or there might have been some type of root damage. Normally they are very dependable trees. The problem is not in the leaves, but farther down. To repeat, have a certified arborist look at it.

Dear Neil: We have a red oak that is probably about 12 years old. I noticed blotchy brown spots on its leaves, then they turned entirely brown. It has now lost almost all of its leaves. We did cut it back four months ago. Any idea what it might be?

Two things come to mind. If you are in an active oak wilt area, those are symptoms that might describe that very damaging disease. You would want to have a certified arborist on site to look at what is left of the tree, especially if there are other oaks nearby.

Also, if you have alkaline soil, and if there is any chance that you got an oak that is not suited to alkaline soils, this could also describe the iron deficiency that would occur. We see that a lot in the western two-thirds of Texas, generally from I-35 westward. Often pin oak (Quercus palustris) is bought in error. It is very similar in appearance to Shumard red oak.

Dear Neil: Why are my pecans falling now? I’ve never experienced that before.

That’s pecan scab, a very serious fungal disease. You’ll notice that they have brown or black blotches on their husks. A couple of days later, the entire husks are black. The kernels are black and watery as well. The fungus infects the fruit in late spring and early summer and causes the premature drop in August and September. You can spray your tree in late spring and through the summer, although many of us prefer not to have that additional responsibility. You’ll still get a good percentage of pecans that will be fine.

Dear Neil: These hard mushrooms are growing out of the sides of two of our oak trees. Should we be concerned?

Yes, but indirectly. They are saprophytes, living off decaying wood. In other words, there is active decay within the trunk. These bracket fungi won’t kill the tree, but the decay could. I would strongly suggest that you hire a certified arborist to look at the trees very closely.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of the Wise County Messenger, P.O. Box 149, Decatur, TX 76234 or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.