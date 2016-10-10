Too hot out for pansies

By Neil Sperry | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Dear Neil: I have a large bed of Asian jasmine I want to remove. What is the best way to take it out?

Let’s assume there were a weedkiller that would kill it in a few days. You would then have a bed filled with dead foliage, drying and brittle stems and roots. You would mow or trim it to get rid of the bulk of it, rototill it to loosen up all the roots, and finally rake the soil to eliminate most of the root system. Frankly, from my experiences, it’s a lot easier to do all that while the bed is still green and alive. I’ve always bypassed that step of trying to spray it.

Dear Neil: I have aphids on the bottoms of my crape myrtles’ leaves. They are leaving a sticky residue on the leaves. What can I use to spray them? Will they do any damage if I don’t spray?

This late in the season there is no point in spraying. The leaves will begin to drop within a few weeks anyway. Aphids don’t do much harm in the whole scheme of things, but a black sooty mold will grow in the honeydew residue, and that can be unsightly. I use systemic insecticide drenches in June to keep the aphids from getting a start.

Dear Neil: I have planted several gardenias in a bed where we lost a Leyland cypress, I believe from a disease. Now a few lower branches of the gardenias are turning black. I have been careful to water them. Could this be left over from the cypress problems?

The Seiridium canker that kills Leyland cypress does not affect gardenias. Looking at your photo I believe there must be some environmental factor involved. The problem does not appear to be an insect or disease, but more like a spray drift, perhaps from a weedkiller. It is not a nutrient shortage, and it does not give the characteristic symptoms of drought damage. All of which simply says I don’t know for sure. I would recommend giving it the best care you can through spring and see how it responds.

Dear Neil: We are new to Texas from California. We have oak trees that have undergrowth beneath them. Neighbors have told us that the oaks must have the shrubs to survive. Is that the case? (See photos attached.)

That is not an accurate statement. I tried to zoom in on your photos, but they are low resolution and I couldn’t determine what type of oak you might have. Post oaks will often have brushy undergrowth (yaupon hollies in many of their native habitats, for example), and since post oaks are very intolerant of human invasion (as in grade changes, water and sewer lines and stepped up watering and fertilizing), they often die almost without warning. It happens a few years after we move in. But removing the shrubs would not cause that to happen. Live oaks often have root sprouts that take on a brushy appearance as they develop. They’re part of the mother tree’s root system, and cutting them off would be about the same as trimming off a branch. Do what you need (and want) to do.

Dear Neil: I planted a packet of dwarf okra seeds in my garden in spring. Part of the planting has grown to the expected 4 to 5 feet in height, and it has produced very well. A second patch, however, has grown to be 8 to 10 feet tall, and it has yet to produce a single pod. I think there must be too much nitrogen in the area of the tall plants. Would you agree?

That is certainly one possibility. It may also be that the tall plants are in more shade. That’s one of the quickest ways to encourage tall, vegetative growth on okra. I thought for a moment that your shorter plants might have been stunted by root knot nematodes, but they would also inhibit production of the fruit.

Dear Neil: We have an acre of spurge in our lawn. The professional lawn care company has done a great job of improving the looks of the turf, but they tell us that controlling spurge is difficult. Is there anything I can use, since they seem to have given up on it?

Even though it has very tiny leaves on its extremely prostrate stems, spurge is categorized as a broadleafed weed. As a result, any of the broadleafed weedkillers containing 2,4-D will eliminate it. However, do remember that spurge is a weed of neglect. It rarely invades the most vigorous parts of a lawn. It’s almost always by the curb, behind the wooden fence or in some other distant location. If you ramp up your maintenance in those specific parts of your yard, you should be able to get rid of most of it next year.

Dear Neil: I planted a small bed of pansies a week ago, but they are growing too tall and they haven’t bloomed since I set them out. What is the problem?

It was really warm a week or two ago, with daytime temperatures 10 to 15 degrees hotter than young pansies really can tolerate. Think back to spring and how last year’s pansies played out when it started getting fairly hot in late April. They shouldn’t be planted until daytime temperatures won’t exceed 85 degrees. You may want to replant with new, vigorous plants. Then wait until later next fall.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of the Wise County Messenger, P.O. Box 149, Decatur, TX 76234 or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.