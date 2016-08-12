There is never a safe time to touch poison ivy

By Neil Sperry | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Dear Neil: Is there a time when you can touch poison ivy?

I have answered more than 400,000 questions in my 45 years of newspaper and radio work (I keep logs), and I have never had that question presented in that way.

I’m going to rephrase it to say, “Is it ever safe to touch poison ivy?” And the answer to that is “No.”

There are times when the human physiology is weakened and we become more vulnerable to the oil in its tissues. It might be, for example, when we’re coming down with a cold.

Use all cautions. Try not to touch it with flesh. Don’t inhale smoke if you burn it. Use disposable gloves and wear long sleeves and long pants. Wash up thoroughly after you finish your task.

Dear Neil: I have a large oak that was here when we bought the property 25 years ago. The previous owner had built a raised bed and had planted shrubs around the trunk. What I didn’t realize for a long time was that the bed was raised by 12 inches. Now that the shrubs have been removed, I’m seeing pieces of bark coming off the trunk. I fear the tree is a goner, but would removing the soil do any good?

Given that much time, and assuming that the tree has been healthy all that while, I really suspect that the raised bed didn’t do all that much harm to the tree. Most of the critical tree roots have grown far beyond the raised bed.

I’m not a fan of building beds to draw attention to trees’ trunks, but my reasons are almost entirely aesthetic. For whatever the reason, I would definitely remove it. I also would contact a certified arborist to look at your tree carefully and to analyze it for Hypoxylon canker. We saw a huge outbreak of that pathogen in oak forests after the drought of 2011. We are still seeing it in fact. Loss of bark in sheets is its trademark.

Dear Neil: Our backyard is on a slope. Our large tree’s roots have grown larger, and soil has eroded around them. A water line that was 8 inches deep eight years ago is now visible. Would it be possible to put 4 inches of pea gravel beneath the tree so we wouldn’t be tripping on the roots? Would that allow enough air and water to the roots? (I know we’re not supposed to put fill soil over roots.)

The pea gravel would do no harm to the tree, but go somewhere and try to walk on 4 inches of pea gravel. It would be almost impossible.

You would be much more satisfied with interlocking concrete pavers on a bed of packed sand. They, too, would allow good movement of air and water to the tree’s roots. Consult with an arborist first, but if you wished, you could put soil back where erosion has taken it away without fear of harming the tree. So many people, however, think they’re seeing effects of erosion when in reality their trees’ roots have simply grown up and out of the soil.

Dear Neil: Our Chinese pistachio produced huge numbers of fruit this spring and they appear to have slowed its growth dramatically. Should we prune them off?

Chinese pistachios have very few drawbacks, but production of fruit is one of them. Female trees produce these large clusters, and you’re correct: they really do impede growth. They also will germinate in beds in nearby yards. They really aren’t all that invasive, but they can be somewhat annoying. Pruning to remove them would be a way around both. Hopefully sometime in the future nurserymen will be able to propagate male pistachio trees for sale.

Dear Neil: We moved into our house in January. We thought one large tree was dead, but come spring it produced tiny needles. Now they are brown. What is the tree, and what might have happened?

Your photo is of a bald cypress (Taxodium distichum). They’re lovely large trees where they are adapted. They are intolerant of highly alkaline soils and dry conditions. They’re also susceptible to spider mite attacks and occasional early summer outbreaks of bagworms. Your tree looks like it has suffered drought damage for one reason or another.

Dear Neil: My Shumard red oak’s leaves are turning brown around their edges. I’m watering about 1 inch per week. It’s 15 feet tall, and we’ve had it for three years. It was tall when it was planted. What might we do to help it?

Browning edges means moisture stress. It could be from not enough water, obviously, but it could also be from too much mineral salt accumulation, excessive fertilizer, wind burn (unlikely) and some kind of root or trunk damage. That last one is the cause in probably 90 percent of the questions I get for trees matching your profile facts.

Almost all were not protected from the time of planting with paper tree wrap, and far too often sun scald causes bark on the south and west sides of the trunk to crack and split. Borer invasions often follow that damage. Check the trunk carefully. If you see no such damage, your only call to action is to keep the tree moist and avoid any more fertilizer for this growing season. If you find damage, you may need to hire a certified arborist to look at the tree on-site.

