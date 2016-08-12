Possums, raccoons like your fruit, too

By Neil Sperry | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Dear Neil: We have access to a small grove of old fig trees. For the past several years they have provided a really nice abundance of large, sweet figs. This year they seemed to be on course to do the same thing again when we visited them. It appeared they were about two weeks from being ripe. We went back one week later and the plants were picked absolutely clean of fruit. Nothing on the ground and not one fig left on the plants. What could have done that? How can we prevent it in the future?

It sounds like it was probably possums or raccoons – an animal that likes fresh fruit and that is able to climb. As they can climb the fig bushes, they could also climb any fence you’d try to erect. You might try a humane trap, but only if you promise to check it a couple of times daily. Catch and release.

Dear Neil: We live in a relatively new subdivision. The builder put the lawns in for about 300 homes. This year, in all but a handful of our lawns, huge patches of dead, straw-like grass developed. Last year I had the yellowing, but not the dead grass. Our problem is that no one can tell us definitively what the problem is. They’ve said TARR, chinch bugs, St. Augustine decline, grub worms, too much and too little water. We feel it’s either bad soil or bad sod, but no one will admit it. What do you think?

Sounds like I’m stepping into a beehive. I can tell you that I’ve had St. Augustine for more than 50 years of my life in Texas. I have seen every one of the things you mentioned – and even a couple more. I can tell you that the most difficult diagnosis I make is of St. Augustine issues, because symptoms overlap and can be hard to describe. That said, this looks like old TARR damage from spring. Notice how the new runners are healthy and vigorous. Chinch bugs are usually the culprits in mid-summer, but in the areas where they attack, they leave no survivors. Yellowing grass could very likely be gray leaf spot, a fungal disease that shows up when we fertilize in the summertime. That’s why my recommendation is always to avoid feeding between mid-June and Sept. 1. This is not St. Augustine decline, and it doesn’t look like grass that has gotten too dry. It’s certainly not grass that has been too wet. Hope some of that helps.

Dear Neil: We have had two honeysuckles in our landscape for about six years. They have never produced even one flower. That’s in spite of magnificent growth. What could the problem be? I’ve fed them and kept them watered.

The first thing I think of is that they might be in excessive shade. Honeysuckles require full sunlight to bloom to their full potential. Prune them only after the spring bloom time has passed. Winter pruning would stimulate new stems at the expense of flowering. Hopefully one of those changes will help.

Dear Neil: My roses are blooming very nicely, but I’ve been told that they need to be pruned. When and by how much?

Bush roses should be pruned by half in early to mid-February, before new spring growth begins. To stimulate fall flowering, prune them by one-third in early August. (You’re too late for this fall season.) Each cut should be just above a bud that faces away from the center of the plant.

Dear Neil: Something is eating the bark off my 8-year-old oak tree. I’ve applied Sevin dust, but it hasn’t helped. What can I use?

I would have to know a lot more before I could help. It could be rodents, or it could be sunscald dating back to when the tree was planted. It could even be Hypoxylon canker, a fungus that has been quite common following recent droughts. Your best bet would be to have a certified arborist inspect the tree. A second-best option would be to take really clear photos to a Texas Master Certified Nursery Professional.

Dear Neil: I have two good-sized fig trees. Should I cut branches leaving two or three to make trees out of the bushes?

You rarely see figs treated as trees here in Texas. My vote would certainly be to leave them in shrub form. Any pruning you do to figs stimulates new growth, and that comes at the expense of production of fruit.

Dear Neil: We have a large landscape with sculptured beds containing different plantings. Please recommend the length and frequency of watering for the sprinkler system. One area has eight beds and the other has nine.

No one can give you a good answer for that without knowing (a) the type of heads you have and how many gallons per minute they can deliver over what span of ground, (b) sun or shade, (c) slope or flat, (d) type of soil, (e) water pressure, and probably several other factors. Watering with a sprinkler system is a constantly moving target. I have three systems watering our rural landscape. I conserve every drop that I can. I have “smart” controllers that factor in all the things I mentioned. They cost several hundreds of dollars each initially, but the savings in water paid for them all within 18 months. Your goal must be to water the soil to a depth of 6 or 8 inches when you do irrigate, then let it go until the soil begins to dry again. In summer, that might be after three or four days under some circumstances and soils, or it could be upwards of a week. Have a licensed irrigation contractor run an irrigation audit for you, and ask how much it would cost to plumb in a smart controller.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of the Wise County Messenger, P.O. Box 149, Decatur, TX 76234 or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.